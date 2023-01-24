PALMYRA, Mo. -- Palmyra put a disappointing finish in the Tony Lenzini Tournament behind them on Tuesday, taking out their frustration against Clarence Cannon Conference rival Brookfield.
The Palmyra boys team almost doubled its offensive output from Saturday, defeating Brookfield 65-28.
"We played with more excitement, more passion and more intensity that we needed previously," said Palmyra boys head coach Brian Rea. "But at least we got it."
It was a totally different Palmyra team than the one who struggled to score against Van-Far in its loss in the Tony Lenzini boys basketball tournament final on Saturday.
Palmyra came out on fire, racing out to a 13-0 start.
By the end of the first quarter, Palmyra took a 23-8 lead with senior Bronson Juette leading the way with six points.
"It was important," Rea said. "Touching passes and moving better defensively. It's not like we played poor defense, but we turned the defense into offense. Which we needed to do in some of our closer games and some of our losses."
The Panthers limited Brookfield to just three points during the second quarter and had a 40-11 lead going into halftime.
Junior Carson Hicks had a strong third quarter, scoring eight points to help Palmyra increase its lead to 61-16 by quarter's end. Hicks finished with 10 points.
Palmyra got plenty of production from its bench -- 33 points and 13 boards.
Panthers senior Ethan Redd led the way in bench production, scoring 10 points and coming away with four boards.
Palmyra senior Ryan McKeown racked up six points and four boards coming off the bench.
"It was a good game to get everybody some good playing time," Rea said. "Everyone did an excellent job. They came in and played their roles and executed offensively and got some buckets. That's good for team morale and excitement moving forward."
Palmyra junior Bear Bock finished in the lead with six rebounds and was one of three players with 10 points.
Palmyra (14-5) will play at Macon (13-3) in its next game at 7:30 p.m. on Friday.
"Nothing different than what we've been doing," Rea said of game preparation. "Just hopefully build on this excitement and being good teammates. Then, we'll practice. It's going to be defending and taking care of the basketball, so we'll keep working on that."
