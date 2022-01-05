LEWISTOWN, Mo. — It did not look good for No. 4 seed Palmyra in the opening round of the Highland boys basketball tournament, with the Panthers falling behind by eight points to No. 5 seed Knox County by the end of the first quarter.
Palmyra soon changed the momentum of the game and the Panthers came away with a 49-42 win over the Eagles on Wednesday.
“Knox County is a good team,” said Palmyra head coach Brian Rea. “They are very difficult to guard with their bigs. Their kids are quick and they pounded us this summer. We just wanted to make sure that we used some of the space out on the floor and not give them their space and get some easy shots for ourselves.”
With Knox County taking a 17-9 lead going into the second quarter, Rea shaked up the lineup and brought in senior Laydin Lochmann and Mason Roberts from the bench.
The move paid off with Palmyra playing with a renewed energy in the second quarter. The Panthers would go on an immediate 8-0 run to tie the game up before Knox County head coach Nathan Miller called a timeout.
The timeout did not stunt Palmyra’s momentum as the Panthers scored 21 points in the second quarter to take a 30-26 lead at halftime.
“Laydin Lochmann started getting a lot of touches,” Rea said. “He’s not 100% with his ankle from the South Shelby game, but he got some steals and easy buckets that led to us to take the lead at the half because of our defense.”
The Eagles rallied back after halftime and would tie the game at 38-38 with a buzzer-beater bucket from Nelson Shinkle.
Palmyra took the lead for good in the fourth quarter when Lochmann drained a 3-pointer to give the Panthers a 43-40 lead.
Lochmann would finish second on Palmyra in scoring with 13 points, and also had three rebounds.
Panthers sophomore Bear Bock scored a team-high 18 points and dominated the boards with 12 rebounds.
“Bear played pretty well,” Rea said. “He can still continue to grow and get even more dominant, but I think he has turned a corner playing a little bigger and stronger with his size and maturity.”
Shinkle led the Eagles in scoring with 16 points and also led Knox County in rebounding with six.
Tuesday’s win was also a personal milestone for Rea, who won his 300th career game. Rea had previously coached 12 seasons at Payson Seymour prior to taking the Palmyra job this season.
“It’s awesome to hit a milestone like this and I’m glad that I got to share it with these kids,” Rea said. “They are great kids and it’s a tribute to all of the kids that I’ve coached over the years. 300 is a good round number, but it was good to get it out of the way.”
Palmyra (5-5) will play Kirksville (9-1) in the tournament semifinals on Friday at 6 p.m.
