MONROE CITY, Mo. -- It's a new era for Monroe City cross country with the graduations of program mainstays Emmalee Williams and Kabott Harlan.
"The thing is that Emmalee was such a phenomenal leader that she kind of paved the path for these underclassmen," said Monroe City head coach Laura Mulvaney. "Where these underclassmen were able to know what a good leader is. Same with Kabott."
Monroe City has three seniors on its program this season -- Jackson Wheeler, Korbyn Cheek and Isabella Stupavsky.
Wheeler has been part of Monroe City's cross country since its inception in 2019.
"Jackson has been my athlete that I've had for four years, so he was my only freshman that year," Mulvaney said. "He knows the ropes and how it works. (Cheek) has been there for three years and he's always been one to work with whatever we've got."
Stupavsky has emerged as a team leader on the girls side.
"She's been under the tutelage of me and Emmalee for three years," Mulvaney said. "She's one about building team unity and making sure everybody remembers that it's not a individual sport, it's a team sport."
Monroe City also brings back sophomore Audri Youngblood and junior Ella Hays, who were part of the girls team who placed 11th at state in 2021.
The Panthers have high hopes for sophomores Avery Johnson, Gracee Foss and Meghan Hays, who is in her first season with the cross country team after making the All-State track team last season.
"So all of these different pieces are being put together," Mulvaney said. "Hopefully helping build them not just for cross country, but also build them up for track as well."
Monroe City has two incoming freshmen joining the boys team, Tanner Lorensen and Alston Richardson.
"They participated in the first year of middle school cross country last year and decided to give it a whirl in high school," Mulvaney said. "They are ones that came in and really knows what we've got to do to be successful."
In preseason practices, Mulvaney has been focused on building up the Monroe City runners' endurance to be able to maintain themselves for three miles.
The Monroe City runners have also been working on mental toughness.
"They do a phenomenal job of working together and encouraging each other and trying to stay upbeat," Mulvaney said. "Cross country is a hard sport (because) it is as much mental as it is physical. So that's what they do. Try to make sure that everybody stays upbeat and is there together mentally."
Mulvaney said she hopes each runner finds success at a race, rather if its setting a personal best record or beating a particular team they have not finished ahead of before.
"It's not always where we are going to win a race in cross country," Mulvaney said. "You have 160 athletes running and obviously you might not be No. 1, but just finding that potential that you have and finding happiness with it."
Aug. 30 -- at Salisbury 3500
Sept. 2 -- at Mexico Invitational
Sept. 10 -- at Palmyra Invitational
Sept. 13 -- at QND Invitational
Sept. 29 -- at Moberly Invitational
Oct. 3 -- Clarence Cannon Conference Meet
Oct. 8 -- at Brian Simpson Invite-Gans Creek
Oct. 11 -- at Centralia Invitational
Oct. 17 -- at Robert Kelsay Invitational-Salisbury
Oct. 21 -- at Bowling Green Invitational
