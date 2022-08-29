2022 Monroe cross country.jpg

The 2022 Monroe City cross country team. Front row left to right: Destiny Bergheger, Jaeylnn Clark, Meghan Hays and Avery Johnson. Middle row: Marissa Hays, Ella Hays, Isabella Stupavsky, Audri Youngblood and Gracee Foss. Back row: Jackson Wheeler, Korbyn Cheek, Tanner Lorensen and Alston Richardson.

 Contributed Photo

MONROE CITY, Mo. -- It's a new era for Monroe City cross country with the graduations of program mainstays Emmalee Williams and Kabott Harlan.

"The thing is that Emmalee was such a phenomenal leader that she kind of paved the path for these underclassmen," said Monroe City head coach Laura Mulvaney. "Where these underclassmen were able to know what a good leader is. Same with Kabott."

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.