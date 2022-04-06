KAHOKA, Mo. -- Clarence Cannon Conference rivals Monroe City and Palmyra were among the 12 teams that competed in the Clark County Relays on Tuesday.
It was just the second meet for Monroe City, which saw its girls team set 14 personal records.
Monroe City senior Emmalee Williams came away with a win in the girls 800-meter run at a time of 2:25.53.
Monroe City senior Carly Youngblood won the girls pole vault, while her freshman sister, Audri Youngblood placed fourth.
Carly Youngblood also placed second in both the girls 100-meter hurdles (17.60) and 200-meter hurdles (52.19).
Monroe City senior Kaci Bradshaw won the girls discus, with teammate Samantha Hathaway placing second.
Monroe City sophomore Abigail Smith placed third in the girls 400-meter dash with a time of 1:07.28.
The Monroe City girls 4x800-meter relay team placed first with a time of 10:46.24.
Palmyra freshman Sydney Compton won the 400-meter dash with a time of 1:05.81, while also coming away with a win in the 100-meter hurdles.
Palmyra won two relay events, the 4x100 with a time of 53.92 and the 4x200 with a time of 1:54.93.
Palmyra sophomore Laurin Sheputis placed third in the girls 800-meter run, Chloe Hicks placed third in high jump and Jansen Juette placed second in triple jump.
The Palmyra pole vaulters did well on the girls side, with Abbey Redd placing second and Alaina Loman placing third.
Marion County senior Delaney Straus won the triple jump. She also finished second in teh 400-meter dash and third in the 1,600-meter run.
Monroe City senior Kabott Harlan came away with wins in the boys 800 and 1,600-meter runs, with times of 2:14.14 and 5:02.12.
Monroe City senior Josiah Talton won the boys triple jump. He also came away with a second place finish in the 200-meter dash with a time of 23.46.
Monroe City freshman Gage Woolen placed third in the boys 110-meter hurdles with a time of 18.01, and also placed fifth in the 300-meter hurdles. He also came away with a third place finish in the high jump.
Monroe City junior Jackson Wheeler placed third in the boys 800-meter run, Cameron Jones placed third in the 200-meter dash and Jaylyn Countryman placed third in the 400-meter dash.
Monroe City senior Joshua Talton placed third in the discus, and Waylon DeGrave placed third in the triple jump.
The Monroe City boys 4x200-meter relay team placed first with a time of 1:34.64, while the 4x100-meter relay team placed second with a time of 45.71.
Palmyra junior Hayes Miller won the boys 400-meter dash with a time of 52.25, and also placed third in the 100-meter dash with a time of 11.57.
Palmyra senior Caleb Juette placed third in the 1,600-meter run with a time of 5:09.27.
Up next is the Palmyra Open Meet, which also includes Monroe City, Bowling Green, Canton, Clark County, Louisiana, Marion County, Mark Twain, Paris and South Shelby.
