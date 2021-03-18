Panthers looking to extend streak of district track titles

MONROE CITY, Mo. -- Going into last season, the Monroe City boys track and field team had a eighth straight district title on their mind.
Unfortunately for Monroe City and the 2020 track season as a whole, the season never happened, with it was canceled due to the pandemic.
"Missing last year was unfortunate because we had some very talented kids who missed out on an opportunity to compete," said Monroe City head coach David Kirby. "The impact on not having a season last year hopefully will be minimal."
Monroe City junior Kabott Harlan said he is excited to return to track after missing last season.
"Cross country definitely helped and I just kind of kept (working out) through the offseason," Harlan said. "Keeping my up my fitness just to make sure I'm ready for when it's time to race.
Harlan plans on running in the one-mile, two-mile and 800-meter events this season.
The Panthers hope to get back on track this season without any hiccups.
Kirby has had his team focusing on improving their conditioning and technical skills with specific events.
"We have been very successful over the last few years," Kirby said. "We have won the last seven district titles. That's a big deal to the kids and they look forward to trying to continue that streak."
Many of these student-athletes have worked together in other sports; rather it be basketball, cross country or football. So, teamwork will not be a concern for Monroe City.
"All the kids are working very hard and all are showing leadership skills in their own ways," Kirby said.
Monroe City will count on Aaron Plum, Josiah Talton and Harlan as its top returning runners this season.
The Panthers count Josiah Talton as the top jumper and Joshua Talton as the top thrower.
With many runners lacking varsity experience, there will be competition leading up to the season's start.
"Tons of competition at practices because we do timed workouts, so kids compete against the clock," Kirby said. "It creates solid practices."
Besides the district and sectional meets, Monroe City runners are really looking forward to their home meet.
"Home meets are always fun because of a lot of support from the fans," Harlan said. "It's just fun because everyone knows who you are ... because we just have diehard fans."