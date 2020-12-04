Panthers look to win third straight Monroe City Tournament

MONROE CITY, Mo. — The Monroe City boys basketball team will showcase its talents in front of a home crowd during the Monroe City Tournament this coming week.
The Monroe City boys basketball team has won the past two tournaments and four out of the past five tournaments.
Monroe City boys basketball head coach Brock Edris said none of the previous wins will help the Panthers out in this year’s tournament.
“We will approach this tournament like all the tournaments that we play in, and that is to play one game at a time and hopefully put three good games together,” Edris said. “The one advantage is being able to play on your home court in an environment that we’re used to.”
Monroe City is coming off a Class 3 Final Four appearance.
Palmyra gave Monroe City its biggest competition last season, but lost to Monroe City four times during the 2019-20 season. Monroe City defeated Palmyra 73-67 in the Monroe City Tournament title game last year in overtime.
No. 2 seeded Palmyra will play No. 7 seed Mark Twain in the first round on Tuesday.
For now, Palmyra boys basketball head coach Ryan Wood is focused on his first round opponent, Mark Twain.
“We need to concentrate on what we do to be successful,” Wood said. “Mark Twain will come out with a lot of intensity, so we need to be able to match that and respond with good execution on both ends.”
Mark Twain boys basketball head coach Jared Akright is in his first season on the job and said he believes playing strong teams like Palmyra makes his team better.
“It is a great challenge for the players and the coaching staff,” Akright said. “It is a good test early in the year to see if the players will rise to the challenge of playing a very good team.”
Mark Twain faced Palmyra only one time last season, losing 58-21 on Dec. 3 of last year. However, Mark Twain did win the consolation bracket of the Monroe City Tournament last season.
The Tigers will only have one game under their belts coming into the tournament. Akright said there may be some rust, but the Tigers will play hard in the Monroe City Tournament.
“The biggest thing we have to do is not be intimidated and play our basketball game,” Akright said. “We have to come out and play fast, physical defense. On offense, we have to handle the pressure, take care of the ball and have great shot selections.”
Most of the teams that compete in the Monroe City Tournament are schools they will see later in the season.
“The familiarity is something every team has to adjust to,” Wood said. “It keeps us on our toes and also gives us coaches an excuse to throw a couple extra offensive set in during practice.”
Monroe City retains the top seed in this year’s tournament, and will face No. 8 seed Marion County in the first round on Monday.
For a rebuilding team like Marion County, playing against Monroe City is a huge test.
“The matchup for our boys against Monroe City is tough to say the least,” said Marion County boys basketball head coach Reed Plunkett. “However, it is a great opportunity for growth. I always tell our guys that anything we do well against Monroe, we will be able to do well against anyone.”
Other first round matchups include No. 4 seed Louisiana against No. 5 seed Paris on Monday, and No. 3 seed Van-Far against No. 6 seed South Shelby on Tuesday.