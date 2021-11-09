MONROE CITY, Mo. — Monroe City has been playing some of its best football going into Friday’s Class 1 District 2 championship game, dominating on both sides of the ball.
Just one game away from the Class 1 state tournament, Monroe City is coming off a 46-0 shutout win over Brentwood in the district semifinals last Friday.
Led by Clarence Cannon Conference Defensive Player of the Year Ceaton Pennewell at linebacker and five other All-Conference selections, the Monroe City defense has tightened up since giving up a season-high 38 points to Macon on Oct. 8.
“We’ve been playing much more aggressive the last month,” Kirby said. “The kids are recognizing their reads much faster and that allows for fewer yards. I know the team has been close a few times to a shutout and I hope this helps build their confidence even more.”
The Macon game has proven to be an aberration, with the Panthers defense averaging 14.7 points allowed in 11 games this season.
Monroe City’s opponent in the Class 1 District 2 championship game is neighboring school Mark Twain, a team that also has a stingy defense.
The Tigers are coming off a 20-0 win over St. Pius X (Festus) last Friday and have held opponents to just 10.2 points per game this season.
“We will need to be aggressive at the line of scrimmage and sustaining blocks,” Kirby said about his offensive game plan.
The Panthers offense has been roll heading into this game. After Brookfield limited Monroe City to six points on Oct. 1, the Panthers have scored at least 46 points in their past five games, including 70 two weeks ago against Van-Far.
Monroe City’s Wing-T offense gives opponents a dose of lightning and thunder and Brentwood got some of that last week. Joshua Talton exploded for 172 yards, including two long touchdown runs. Pennewell then rammed through at the goal line for a touchdown score.
Quarterback Kyle Hays has plenty of weapons in the passing game and has spread the ball around with five different players catching passes last week. He went 9-for-13 for 210 yards and three touchdowns.
Two key weapons for Hays has been a pair of All-Conference tight ends, Cade Chapman and Deion White. Chapman had two touchdown catches against Brentwood, while White had one.
“I feel like they are the two best tight ends in the state,” Kirby said. “Both are excellent blockers on the line and can create huge mismatches in the passing game. They allow us the opportunity to use different personnel groupings and create conflicts for the defense.”
This is the first meeting between these two schools since 2017, when Monroe City defeated Mark Twain in the district semifinals on the Panthers way to the Class 1 state title.
Still, many of these coaches and athletes see each other in other sports with both schools being close by.
“It adds an element of fun to the game,” Kirby said of what looks to be a big crowd attending Friday’s district title game at Lankford Field.
Of course 2017 is ancient history for this group of players, who weren’t even with the team at that time.
In fact, this year’s group of Monroe City seniors were freshmen in 2018, the season after the Panthers last won the state title.
Although Monroe City has had a lot of success since 2017, the Panthers have not been back to the state tournament since that year, falling in the district title game in both 2018 and 2020.
“It would be a great accomplishment (if they win),” Kirby said. “These kids have been close, but it’s eluded them. To win it and win it at home would definitely be a memory they would cherish.”
