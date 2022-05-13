SHELBINA, Mo. — Monroe City had been in control of the game by the time the Panthers took a commanding lead against Mark Twain in the sixth inning.
That’s when Mark Twain made it interesting with a late push that nearly derailed Monroe City.
The Panthers were ultimately able to hang on for a 10-9 victory, with left-handed reliever Ryan Moss able to get three straight outs to get out of jam.
“I just told the guys when you got a lead, they need to slow the game down,” said Monroe City head coach Derek Vanlandingham. “Outs are definitely more important than anything else. We kind of got flustered a bit not making fundamental plays.
It’s a case of wondering what could had been for Mark Twain if they were able to get their offense going sooner.
Despite being down 8-0 midway through the sixth inning, the Tigers had an opportunity for a walk-off win in the bottom of the seventh inning before Monroe City shut the door.
“It shows what kind of guys they’ve been all year long,” said Mark Twain head coach Karl Asbury. “I’ve always asked them to fight until the very end and that’s what they did. They fought to the very last strike and the very last pitch and the very last out. That’s all you can ask for as a coach.”
For the first five innings, the game looked like a pitcher’s duel between Panthers right-hander Bo Patterson and Tigers right-hander Jackson Jung.
Patterson was dealing for the first five innings, holding the Tigers scoreless and only allowing three base runners.
Patterson was pulled in the sixth inning during a Tigers rally, but would end up as the winning pitcher. He went 5.2 innings with 10 strikeouts, while allowing seven hits, no walks and four earned runs.
At the plate, Patterson went 3-for-4 with a home run, three RBIs and two runs.
“He started out the game playing real well,” Vanlandingham said. “Our pitching, our defense was playing really well. We were hitting the ball really well.”
Jung was keeping the Tigers in the game for the first five innings before being pulled in the sixth. He would finish with four strikeouts, while allowing six hits, five walks and four earned runs.
“He pitched well,” Asbury said. “He kind of ran out of gas towards the end of his outing ... but he pitched well.”
The sixth inning is when the game turned from a pitcher’s duel to a slugfest.
Monroe City scored five runs in the top of the sixth with Owen Fuemmeler hitting a RBI double and Patterson hitting a two-run home run.
Mark Twain then struck back with a six-run bottom of the sixth. Key hits included an RBI single by Braden Wisdom, a two-RBI double by Payton Hawkins and a RBI double by Riley Brown.
The Panthers scored two more runs in the top of the seventh, but that did not stop Mark Twain’s offensive momentum.
Chase Haner hit a two-run home run in the bottom of the seventh, and Carter Hawkinson then hit a RBI single to drive in Payton Hawkins two batters later. The Tigers were only down 10-9 and no outs.
Moss allowed another hit, before striking out two batters and getting a pop fly to center field to close out the game.
Mark Twain closes the season out with a 6-9 record. The Tigers will graduate Wisdom, Cameron Misner, Jung, Chase Lake, Hawkinson, Hawkins, Brown, Daulton Lake and Landon Moss.
“That’s a lot of experience leaving,” Asbury said. “A lot of battles they’ve had out there for four years. I know they lost the season in 2020, but there would had been a lot of four year starters there. I counted on them to do things right and they did.”
Monroe City (5-9) will play Palmyra (10-10-1) in the Class 3 District 6 semifinal on Monday at 4 p.m. The game will be held at South Shelby High School.
“We know Palmyra is the No. 1 seed and they are good,” Vanlandingham said. “We are going to come out Sunday and work on what we have been working on. Stay fundamentally sound. We’ve got to play really well on defense because they are going to put the ball in play.”
Mustangs fall to Knox County
Marion County fell to Knox County 7-1 in the Class 1 District 13 baseball quarterfinal on Friday at Knox County High School.
Mustangs left-hander Cooper Stotts started the game and went three innings with four strikeouts; while allowing four walks, two hits and three earned runs.
Marion County left-hander Spencer Whetstone pitched the final three innings in relief, striking out four batters, while allowing four hits, two walks and one earned run.
Center fielder Jackson Stewart went 1-for-3 with a run. Stotts was 1-for-3.
Marion County finishes the season with a 7-7 record.
