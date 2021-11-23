ELSBERRY, Mo. -- Palmyra fell to Elsberry 48-40 on the road to open the boys basketball season up on Tuesday night.
The Panthers would score 22 points in a late push in the fourth quarter, but it was too little, too late. Sophomore Bear Bock led the team in scoring with 11 points.
Palmyra (0-1) will host Mark Twain (1-0) in the Panthers next game on Tuesday, Nov. 30 at 7:30 p.m.
