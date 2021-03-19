Panthers excited to get back on track

PALMYRA, Mo. -- The Palmyra boys track and field team are excited about the upcoming season for two reasons.
The first reason is obvious since the Panthers missed out on track season when it was called off before the first meet. The second reason is because Palmyra will be hosting their first meet in 11 years.
Palmyra head coach Shannon Haerr said there was an atmosphere of excitement going into the 2021 track and field season.
"We are a little bit thinner than we have been in the past," Haerr said. "The goal this year is really to get better everyday. I know that's cliche. But, just try to put together a pretty good group of guys by the time districts and sectionals come around."
Haerr does not think missing a year will affect competition since all Missouri teams missed out on last season.
"I don't think it's going to affect how we compete with other teams," Haerr said. "Everybody's going to be a step slow and missing a year of any sport, you are not going to be as advanced as somebody that can be with competing. We will be fine."
In sprints, senior Joshua Lickfield will be leading the way. Palmyra will also rely on Hayes Miller, Christian Johnson and Gideon Bogue for sprint events.
Haerr said he expects Miller to be very competitive in the sprint races.
"After getting shut down last year and not getting to see him compete as a freshman, I am excited to see him perform and we expect great things from him," Haerr said.
On long-distance runs, Palmyra will rely on senior Abe Haerr and some younger runners from cross country for the mile and two-mile runs.
"Abe Haerr is going to lead our long-distance guys," Haerr said. "He's got some pretty lofty goals of trying to push himself in the 800. He's kind of our mid-distance leader."
Haerr and Carson Hicks will be the main high jumpers for the Panthers. Bogue and Johnson will take care of the long jump.
Palmyra will have senior Weston King, along with Lickfield, Jose Juarez and Noah Getz participating in the throwing events.
"We are real excited to have Weston King back as a senior and the leader in that area of our group," Haerr said. "He's got some lofty goals to get down to state and do really well down there."
One event that Palmyra is unsure about is hurdles.
"That's an area that we do not know at this point," Haerr said. "In the past, we've always had a few hurdlers. At this point in time, we are looking for a guy or two who could do that for us."
Haerr and the coaching staff spent the first two weeks getting the athletes into track shape. This week, he is working on what events to put guys in.
Haerr also pointed to the importance of his three senior leaders.
"If you can have a core group of senior guys to not only lead the guys and show them what to do, but bring excitement," Haerr said. "Teach them to have fun even when it's hard work and that's what you really want out of your senior guys. I'm thankful for Abe, Josh and Weston that will be leading us there."