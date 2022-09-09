LEWISTOWN, Mo. — Stingy defense and a powerful rushing attack was the recipe Monroe City needed to come away with a 46-8 road win over Highland.
The Panthers defense came away with three turnovers and had a shutout until the late stages of the fourth quarter.
"Our defense was electric tonight," said Panthers All-State linebacker Ceaton Pennewell. "Our defensive line was pressuring them and that caused the secondary to get some picks. It opened up some holes for the linebackers to come in and box and fill and just have a good night."
Monroe City head coach David Kirby's Wing-T offense was operating in top form, with three different running backs scoring.
"That's one of the things about our offense," Kirby said. "If they are trying to take away the inside, we got those guys who can run the outside and vise versa. If they are trying to take away the outside, Ceaton can hammer it down the middle in the inside. We've got a lot of good backs."
Monroe City scored on its first play of its first possession when Cameron Jones ran in a 67-yard touchdown. After a two-point conversion by Waylon DeGrave, the Panthers quickly took a 8-0 lead.
The Panthers fumbled on their next possession and it was recovered by Cougars senior Shon Stark, but Highland was unable to capitalize on it.
Pennewell ran in a 12-yard touchdown in Monroe City's next possession, which was punctuated by a DeGrave run for a two-point conversion, giving the Panthers a 16-0 lead.
The two teams then traded interceptions, with Highland junior Brayden Logsdon intercepting a Reece Buhlig pass and Monroe City senior Jaylyn Countryman picking off a Logsdon pass.
After a pair of early turnovers, Monroe City avoided it for the remainder of the game, although they did have to recover its own fumble in the second half.
"Obviously we want a clean sheet across the board in turnovers, but tonight it wasn't the case," Kirby said. "We have to shore that up."
Pennewell powered his way through Highland defenders on a 42-yard touchdown run during the first minute of the second quarter, putting Monroe City up 22-0.
Monroe City had a 38-yard pass from Buhlig to Countryman negated by a penalty, but Jones would break away for a 39-yard run in the next play. This would set up a two-yard touchdown run by DeGrave to put the Panthers up 30-0 after a successful two-point conversion by Pennewell.
The Panthers came up with a couple of big plays on defense, starting with a sack by Gage Woolen and ending with a interception by Pennewell.
Cougars senior Toby O'Brien sacked Buhlig for a 14-yard loss, but it only temporarily slowed Monroe City down.
Soon after, Pennewell broke free for a 57-yard run to the Cougars two-yard line. He would punch in his third touchdown run on the next play, as well as the two-point conversion to give the Panthers a 38-0 lead going into halftime.
"We prepared for this all season long," Pennewell said. "Our offensive line grabbing boards. Just doing the little things right and they are opening up holes. Also running backs lead blocking for me opening holes. I'm not getting touched until four to five yards down the field. It's pretty easy at that point."
Monroe City recovered a fumble by Highland senior Gage Dawson in the Cougars opening drive of the second half.
Highland's turnover set up a 35-yard touchdown pass from Buhlig to DeGrave. After a two-point conversion, the Panthers took a 46-0 lead with a little under four minutes remaining in the third quarter.
Devin Stutsman caught a nine-yard touchdown pass and converted a two-point conversion for Highland late in the fourth quarter to spoil the shutout for Monroe City.
Highland (1-2) will play at Clark County (2-1) in its next game on Friday at 7 p.m.
Monroe City (3-0) will host South Shelby (3-0) in its next game on Friday at 7 p.m.
"We are going to break down the film," Kirby said. "They are a very quality ball club. They are having a great season right now and obviously they are going to want to play an extremely good game against us. The same thing for us, we want to come out and play aggressive and play a great game."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.