BOWLING GREEN, Mo. -- Palmyra brought the heat on defense during Thursday's non-conference boys basketball game against Bowling Green.
The Panthers took off to a 15-3 lead and parlayed that into a 43-27 win over the Bobcats.
"We are playing good defense right now and they are really buying into it," said Palmyra head coach Brian Rea. "It's giving us a chance to stop some teams who have some athletes and scorers. It gives us a chance because we are not great offensively, but we are getting a lot better."
Rea's motto is if Palmyra plays great defense, the Panthers don't have to be perfect on offense.
"That gives us a chance to feel a little more calm on offense because its not like we have to outscore people," Rea said. "They've really taken to it. I'm really proud of them for that."
Palmyra junior Bear Bock scored a team-high 12 points, while Carson Hicks added eight points.
Ethan Redd and Drew Copenhaver each chipped in six points for Palmyra.
"Bear had a good game," Rea said. "Everybody had a good game. They really did. We made some mistakes and stuff, but they all really got after it. Played well and held their scorers in check, made touch passes and dove on the floor. Those guys did a great job."
Bowling Green senior Gunner Bryant led his team in scoring with seven points, with Marcus Starks coming away with six points.
Palmyra got off to a fast start, taking a 6-1 lead before Bobcats head coach Craig Smith called a timeout to regroup.
Momentum continued in the Panthers direction, with Palmyra taking a 15-3 lead by the end of the first quarter with the help of six points each by Bock and Redd.
Starks got some momentum going Bowling Green's direction with a dunk early in the second quarter. Starks would score six points in the second quarter, but Palmyra would enter halftime with a 24-12 lead.
The Panthers held Bowling Green to just three points during the third quarter, taking a 35-15 lead into the fourth quarter.
The Bobcats had their most productive period during the fourth quarter, scoring 12 points. It was too little, too late, though.
Bowling Green (9-10) will host Wellsville-Middletown (9-12) in its next game at 7 p.m. on Friday.
Palmyra (17-7) will host Hannibal (8-11) in its next game at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
"Hannibal is very athletic," Rea said. "We are going to have to play the same type of defense, not get beat on the dribble, box out and rebound. Move the ball to get great shots and defend our home floor."
