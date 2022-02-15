HANNIBAL — Palmyra had the lead most of Tuesday’s game, but fell behind to Hannibal by the start of the fourth quarter.
However, Palmyra came out strong in the fourth quarter to come back to defeat the Pirates 51-45.
“We just had some guys step up,” said Palmyra head coach Brian Rea. “They played well together and they just didn’t give in.”
Hannibal did not get much going offensively early on, with senior guard Aaris Stolte scoring all six of the Pirates first quarter points off of 3-pointers.
Palmyra sophomore forward Bear Bock scored five of the Panthers 10 points in the first quarter as Palmyra took a 10-6 lead going into the second quarter.
Bock continued to be a force in the second quarter, scoring four points, a couple of blocks and getting several rebounds.
The Pirates had a spark from junior guard Tristen Terrill in the second quarter, with him scoring seven points.
The second quarter remained low-scoring with the Panthers taking a 23-19 lead to halftime.
“Overall I thought Palmyra had a good game plan and they did a good job of shutting down our game plan,” said Hannibal head coach Marty Hull. “Good job of switching screens and taking away the things we like to do.”
Both teams were active from behind the arc in the third quarter with a total of eight 3-pointers made.
Hannibal had a pair of 3-pointers by Stolte and senior forward Brendan Hess, as well as one from Terrill in the third.
Palmyra came away with a pair of 3-pointers from senior Alex Loman and another from junior Tyler Banta in the third, but the Pirates would take a 40-37 lead to the fourth quarter.
The Panthers would retake the lead midway through the fourth quarter after a 3-pointer from Bock knotted it up at 45-45 and another 3-pointer by Banta gave Palmyra a three-point lead that they would not relinquish.
“We got some timely defense and got them to take take some contested shots,” Rea said. “Got some rebounds and were able to get some buckets.”
Stolte broke Brian Scott’s school record with his 85th 3-pointer of the season and scored a team-high 22 points for Hannibal.
“I’m probably a better offensive coach than a defensive coach, so I absolutely love it,” Hull said. “I was very lucky to also be JV coach when Brian Scott was here and got the record to begin with. Very appreciative to be able to coach such great 3-point shooters in Brian and having Aaris for four years.”
Bock led Palmyra in scoring with 18 points and had eight rebounds.
Palmyra (14-10) will host Highland (15-9) in its next game on Friday at 7:30 p.m.
“We’ve played them twice,” Rea said. “It’s hard to beat a team multiple times. We may get them again in districts, so I’m trying to keep their minds off who they are playing and just playing the game the right way.”
Hannibal (8-13) will play at Fulton (14-6) in its next game on Friday at 8 p.m.
“We will watch a lot of film tomorrow and may not practice to rest the legs and see what we can do better offensively,” Hull said. “Look at our old Fulton tape to see what we can do better. We know Fulton is going to come out in man, but they are going to (switch) out to 1-3-1 with the big guys that they have.”
