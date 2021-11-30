PALMRYA, Mo. -- Palmyra defeated Mark Twain 72-48 in the Panthers home boys basketball opener on Tuesday.
Panthers senior Alex Loman scored a team-high 17 points. Mason Roberts scored 13 points, while Bear Bock added 11 points.
Tigers junior Lukas McLeod scored a team-high 15 points. Conner Eckler, Lakoda Preston and Chase Haner each scored eight points.
Mark Twain (1-1) will play at Community (0-0) in its next game on Friday at 7:30 p.m.
Palmyra (1-1) will host Canton (0-2) in its next game on Friday at 7:30 p.m.
