Panthers bounce back with win over Bulldogs

PALMYRA, Mo. — The Palmyra boys basketball team rebounded from a disappointing loss on Saturday night to Monroe City in the Tony Lenzini Tournament, with a win at home on Tuesday.
Palmyra dominated Brookfield from the start, leading 18-0 after the first quarter. The Panthers would go on to earn a 63-20 victory.
10 different players scored points for Palmyra on Tuesday. The Panthers bench was responsible for 30 points, with junior Laydin Lochman coming off the bench to score a team-high 11 points.
Panthers senior guard Zane Meyers was second on the team with 10 points, including two three-pointers. Senior guard Quade Plunkett added nine points.
Palmyra had three different players score eight points; freshman Bear Bock, junior Brayden Shannon and senior Aaron Stamper.
Brookfield sophomore Owen Boley led his team with seven points.
Brookfield (3-11) plays Highland on Friday at home.
Palmyra (9-6) plays at Macon on Friday night.