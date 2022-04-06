KAHOKA, Mo. -- Monroe City fell to Clark County 15-3 in five innings on Tuesday.
Panthers sophomore Owen Fuemmeler went 3-for-3 with two doubles and one run.
Monroe City right-hander Bo Patterson started the game and went three innings with four strikeouts. He allowed four walks, six hits and six earned runs.
Fuemmeler also pitched one inning relief with two strikeouts, while allowing one hit, three walks and four earned runs.
Monroe City (1-2) will play at North Shelby (3-2) in its next game on Thursday at 5 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.