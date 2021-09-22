MONROE CITY, Mo. — One of the biggest high school football rivalries in Northeast Missouri will resume on Friday with Monroe City hosting Palmyra to battle for the Mayor’s Cup.
Monroe City enters Friday’s game ranked No. 2 in Class 1 after steamrolling opponents on its way to a 4-0 start. Palmyra goes into this game 2-2, winning two straight after a slow start to the season.
“I feel like we are settling in and starting to play better, just as we usually do,” said Palmyra head coach Kevin Miles. “We had a bit slower start than in the past, but we also played a couple of really good teams those first two weeks.”
None of that will matter on Friday when the two teams battle at Lankford Field.
“As coaches, we follow the same blueprint and try to keep it business as usual,” said Monroe City head coach David Kirby. “We focus on trying to improve ourselves daily and play the best game we can play on Friday night. I would be lying if I told you that this game doesn’t have more emotions surrounding it. The players are excited, but they also understand they have lots of work to do to be prepared to play this Friday night.”
Both games between the two schools were close last season, with Palmyra defeating Monroe City 30-20 in the regular season and Palmyra defeating Monroe City 26-22 in the Class 2 District 6 Championship Game.
Kirby said Monroe City has to play mistake-free football to give themselves an opportunity for a win on Friday.
“We have a very intelligent group of players that know their assignments,” Kirby said. “The understanding of our schemes lets the players play aggressively and fast. The more MC Panthers we have tackling, the better.”
Monroe City’s defense has done just that, limiting opponents to just 45 points this season and an average of 11.25 per game behind players such as middle linebacker Ceaton Pennewell and safety Josiah Talton.
Palmyra was without the services of starting quarterback Collin Arch for the first two games of the season due to injury, but have been a different team since his return two weeks ago.
Arch has made an impact on both the passing and running game for Palmyra. He has rushed for 267 yards and six touchdowns, while going 16-for-33 passing for 234 yards and a touchdown since his return.
“(Arch) is a big part of the team, so getting him back was definitely a big plus for us,” Miles said. “He had gotten 90% of the reps at QB all summer, so losing that was huge. I felt that Aaron Ritchey and Ryan McKeown did an outstanding job of filling in for him at QB and safety.”
Monroe City has a top-notch quarterback of its own with Kyle Hays, who has been efficient in the passing game this season.
Hays went 7-for-7 for 181 yards and three touchdowns two weeks ago in the home opener win over South Shelby, and is coming off a 5-for-8 passing performance for 92 yards and a touchdown.
Monroe City also has a powerful rushing attack with the combination of Joshua Talton, Landon Utterback and Pennewell in the backfield.
“We are blessed with a lot of talented players,” Kirby said. “Opposing teams must account for that. As coaches, we try to come up with the best game plan to allow our athletes to use their gifts on the football field.”
Defensively, Palmyra will look at linebacker Teagan Pope, defensive lineman Brayden Madden and Arch in the defensive backfield to slow down Monroe City’s defense.
Pope is coming offf a eight-tackle performance in Palmyra’s 23-6 win over Brookfield last Friday, including 1.5 tackles for a loss.
“Teagan is a good football player,” Miles said. “He’s hard-nosed and loves to hit. Having him on both sides of the ball is very good for our team.”
Friday’s game between Monroe City and Palmyra will be a packed house full of fans wearing the black-and-gold Panthers attire and black-and-orange Panthers attire.
Miles said his players are excited to play a very good Monroe City team on Friday.
“The Mayor’s Cup is an exciting game year in and year out,” Miles said. “No matter what, when Palmyra and Monroe play each other, you know that it is going to be exciting. We have a good following anyway, but (playing) MC, this game will be electric. Lots of fans from both communities.”
Friday’s game will be the first matchup at Lankford Field between Monroe City and Palmyra since Oct. 25, 2019, which was the last time Monroe City defeated Palmyra.
“Anytime we can play at home, it is an advantage,” Kirby said. “The crowd creates an electric atmosphere that pumps up the team.”