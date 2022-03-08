MONROE CITY, Mo. — The class of 2022 will be synonymous with a golden era of boys basketball for Monroe City.
This group of kids never lost a game against a Clarence Cannon Conference opponent on its way to four straight conference championships and all 12 midseason tournament wins.
The Panther seniors also won the district championship in all four seasons, while making two Final Four appearances and finishing second in Class 3 in 2020-21.
While the Panthers had won two district titles prior to the Class of 2022’s arrival, this 10-player senior group helped take Monroe City to a new level.
“Those are some remarkable accomplishments,” said Monroe City head coach Brock Edris. “In addition to their success on the basketball court, they made a tremendous impact on our youth. They were great teammates and will go on to be successful in life.”
When twin brothers Joshua and Josiah Talton started their freshmen season, their older brother, C.E. Talton, was an All-State senior guard.
The Talton twins helped carry on that legacy by becoming great players in their own right. Joshua has been a two-time All-Conference Player of the Year, and Josiah has been named to the All-Conference Team that previous two seasons.
“Any time someone has an opportunity to coach players like C.E., Joshua and Josiah, it makes our job as coaches much easier,” Edris said. “Their understanding of the game and ability to make plays takes a lot of pressure off the coach during the game. Their love for the game and determination to excel also pushes you as a coach to become better.”
Jaedyn Robertson grew into a First Team All-Conference player by the time he reached his senior year after only getting limited playing time his first two seasons.
Robertson came off the bench in his junior season as the Panthers sixth man.
“(Robertson) made some big free throws in the quarterfinal game to send us to the Final Four in 2021,” Edris said. “He became a starter for us this season and averaged double figures in points to help cap off his senior campaign. It’s been a pleasure to see his growth and maturity these past four years.”
Kyle Hays developed into a pivotal player for Monroe City and was an All-Conference selection the past two seasons.
“Kyle Hays has always been a play maker and fun to watch and coach,” Edris said. “He’s a very savvy basketball player that has had some very big games for us over the years. Kyle would always put the team before himself and played very unselfish.”
Deion White emerged as a consistent, but unheralded starter for the Panthers the past two seasons.
Edris said White has done the little things such as setting great screens, rebounding, defending, taking charges, making good shot selections and being a good teammate.
“Deion’s personality is fun, but he is very calm when he plays,” Edris said. “There isn’t a whole lot of things that can upset Deion, (and) if it does, he doesn’t show it. His stat sheet won’t wow anyone, but if you want a winner on your team, Deion is that type of guy because he will make all the winning type plays that a team needs to be successful.”
Cade Chapman started play on the varsity team during his junior season after watching the 2020 Final Four run from the bench as a sophomore.
Chapman emerged as the top bench player for the Panthers this season and was a consistent threat at 3-point shooting.
“He made an impact immediately offering scoring and hustle off the bench,” Edris said. “Not many teams in our league or in my time at Monroe City could say they had a player of Cade’s caliber come off the bench and offer as much to the team as he does. It’s a testament to his willingness to do what is best for the team and contribute to winning.”
Also part of the Monroe City senior group were Owen Lehenbauer, Bo Patterson, Andrew Shoemaker and Percy Campbell.
These group of players started playing with each other during fourth and fifth grade, giving them plenty of time to become a cohesive team by the time they were at the varsity level.
“To have a successful high school program, it takes a lot of people involved to make sure the kids are introduced to the sport at an early age and are taught the fundamentals necessary to be successful,” Edris said. “We were fortunate that this group had some great coaching at an early age by some of their parents. They have been competitors since they were young and were fun to watch even back in fourth and fifth grade.”
Edris said this group of seniors will be missed and he excited to see what the future holds for them.
“I’ll remember the opportunity I had to coach them and the time we spent together as a group,” Edris said. “I’ll also remember how they have inspired so many others. They set a very high bar for themselves and our program.”
