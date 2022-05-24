PALMRYA, Mo. — Palmyra had overcome a lot of adversity to get to this point.
The Panthers rallied back from an 0-7 start to win the Class 3 District 6 championship to make the sectionals for the second season in a row.
That ride came to an end on Tuesday at Flower City Park, with Elsberry defeating Palmyra 9-3 in the Class 3 Sectional 3 game.
“I told them you don’t have any regrets,” said Palmyra head coach Mark Loman. “You guys have worked your butts off to get to this point. Elsberry is a good team and they put a lot of pressure on you. They did a lot of things right, but we had a few more mistakes than (Elsberry) did.”
It was a pitcher’s duel between a pair of sophomores early on, with Palmyra right-hander Ethan Tallman and Elsberry right-hander Gavin Woodson dealing during the first two innings.
That changed in the third inning with the Indians scoring a pair of runs after Kyle Turnbull scored on a throwing error and Joel Mound singled to drive in Kaden Kinsler.
Palmyra had a chance to strike back in the bottom half of the third inning after they loaded the bases with one out. Unfortunately for the Panthers, they were unable to score.
“Bases loaded there in the third and (we) popped up a couple of times,” Loman said. “Today is not a day you can do that and get by with it.”
The Indians again scored a pair of runs in the fourth inning with George Stonebreaker scoring on an error and Turnbull hitting a double to drive in Eli Gladney.
Kinsler led off the fifth inning with a walk. He then stole second and third base, with Colby Twellman singling to drive him in.
Tallman was pulled during the fifth inning in favor of Landyn Smith and finished the game with 4.2 innings and four strikeouts. He allowed one walk, six hits and two earned runs.
“I thought Ethan and Landyn both had good stuff,” Loman said. “We hit a few batters, but we didn’t walk too many. It gave us a chance.”
Smith came through with a two-out single in the bottom half of the fifth inning and stole second base. Alex Wilson then singled to drive in Smith to get on the scoreboard.
In the sixth inning, Kinsler singled to drive in Gladney to put the Indians up 6-1 and regain their five-run lead.
Palmyra knocked Woodson out of the game in the sixth inning, with the sophomore finishing with 5.2 innings pitched with nine strikeouts, one walk, four hits and one earned run.
“(Woodson) did a really good job,” Loman said. “They’ve got arms and a lot of speed.”
Alex Loman led off the sixth inning reaching base on an error and was later driven in by a double from Nolyn Richards. Richards would score on a wild pitch to narrow Elsberry’s lead to 6-3.
The Indians shut the door on the Panthers in the seventh inning, scoring three runs. Sean Phillips doubled to score Mound and Twellman, while Stonebreaker hit a sac fly to drive in Duncan Whiteside.
Kinsler pitched the final 1.1 innings in relief to earn the save for the Indians. He had three strikeouts, while allowing one walk, one hit and no runs.
Smith went 3-for-4 with a run and two stolen bases for Palmyra.
Palmyra finishes the 2022 season with a 12-11-1 record, and it was the final game of head coach Mark Loman’s career.
Palmyra will graduate Richards, Smith, Brayden Shannon, Alex Wilson, Alex Loman, Hunter Wilson and Adam Goodwin from this year’s team.
“They put a lot of time and heart into this game,” Loman said. “That makes it sad, but they’ve got things to look forward to. I just appreciate them and love them. I tell them the only people who are happy are the ones who win the state championship at the end.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.