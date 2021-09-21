PALMYRA, Mo. — Palmyra scored a season-high 14 runs to defeat South Shelby 14-1 in five innings at Flower City Park on Tuesday.
“We’ve been working on that all season (long) to score in every single inning,” said Palmyra head coach Lex Meyers. “In that game, we did.”
The Lady Panthers scored two runs in the first inning when second baseman Jansen Juette hit an RBI triple to drive in Abbey Redd, and was later driven in by a sacrifice fly from Jazlin Gottman.
Palmyra did not let up in the second inning, scoring five runs. Key hits included RBI singles from Bella McBride and Juette, along with an RBI double from Gottman. Redd also came through with an RBI sacrifice fly.
The top of the lineup set the table well. Redd would go 3-for-4 with a double, three RBIs, a stolen base and one run. Juette went 2-for-4 with a triple, three RBIs and two runs.
“(Juette) played really well,” Meyers said. “She is finally coming into that leadership role and it’s really nice to see.”
Palmyra added two more runs in the third inning on a Anna Ragar double that drove in Jenna McVeigh and a ground out by McBride that drove in Ragar.
The Lady Panthers batted around in the fourth inning, once again scoring five runs. Redd had a two-RBI double, with pitcher Kennedy Wilson and shortstop Alaina Loman both coming through with RBI singles.
Palmyra got plenty of production from the bottom half of the lineup as well, with Ragar, Loman and McBride coming through with five hits and four RBIs.
“We’ve been playing around with the lineup to see where everybody fits,” Meyers said. “We are getting closer, but we are trying to perfect it.”
South Shelby scored one run in the top of the fifth inning when Cassidy Curtis doubled to drive in Miranda Patterson.
Wilson earned the win after going five innings with seven strikeouts, while allowing five hits, three walks and one earned run.
“She pitched good,” Meyers said. “She came out and hit her spots really well. They were free swingers in the beginning. She had to work through some stuff in the fifth inning, but she did really well.”
Palmyra also backed up Wilson with strong fielding.
“We played really good defense,” Meyers said. “It helped that the field was watered by the rain last night. That helped us out a lot.”
Palmyra (7-4) will host Macon (8-3) in its next game on Thursday at 6:15 p.m.
“We are going to hit (Wednesday),” Meyers said. “We know (the Macon pitcher) throws pretty fast and has a rise ball, so we will practice that. (Macon) are really good hitters, so we are going to work on some defense as well.”