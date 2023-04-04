KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- It was a successful trip to the MO-USA Wrestling State Championships for the Palmyra Youth Wrestling Club.
The MO-USA Wrestling State Championships went from March 24-26 at Hy-Vee Arena in Kansas City.
Updated: April 4, 2023 @ 2:51 pm
Ava Rife won a state championship on the boys side.
Keynu Neiswender was a boy state finalist.
Michael Hines and Westin Jones placed in third place in the boys championships.
Aidyn Bryant and Henley Snow placed in fifth place in the boys championships.
The girls side was even more successful, with Palmyra capturing five championships.
Winning state championships on the girls side were Kinsley Rife, Ava Rife, Brynleah Lahr, Zoe Corum and Morgan Pillars.
Whitney Franklin was a girls state finalist.
Tayleigh Robertson, Braelyn Morris and Kyndal Wilt all finished in third place on the girls side.
Kyleigh Wiskirchen was a sixth-place finisher on the girls side.
