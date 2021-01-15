WARRENTON, Mo. -- The Palmyra boys wrestling team came away with two wins in Thursday's quad meet at Warrenton.
The Panthers defeated Battle 15-6 in the first match. Palmyra 220-pound wrestler Luke Triplett and 285-pound wrestler Xzavier Battaglio won their matches by fall, and 160-pound wrestler Hayes Miller won his match by a 3-0 decision.
Palmyra was defeated by Warrenton 30-27 in the second match. Panthers wrestlers Brayden Stevens (126 pounds) won by fall and Nolyn Richards (195 pounds) won by a 2-0 decision. Collin Arch (138 pounds), Miller and Triplett won by forfeit.
Palmyra defeated Mexico 34-15 in the third and final match. Panthers wrestlers Audrin McElvain (106 pounds), Stevens, Gideon Bogue (145 pounds), Miller, Richards and Triplett won by fall. Arch defeated his opponent in a 12-1 decision.
Miller and Triplett won all three of their matches. Stevens, Arch, Miller and Richards won two matches.
Next up for Palmyra is a wrestling tournament in St. Clair on Saturday, Jan. 23.