TRENTON, Mo. — The Palmyra wrestling team closed out a stretch of three meets in four days with two wins in the Trenton triangular meet on Monday.
Palmyra defeated Albany 45-18 in the Panthers first meet of the triangular.
Panthers 138-pound wrestler Brayden Stevens and 285-pound wrestler Xzavier Battaglio both won by falls in the Albany dual. 152-pound wrestler Hayes Miller won by a 9-3 decision, and 145-pound wrestler Noah Welty lost by fall. The rest of the remaining matches were forfeits.
In the dual against Trenton, Palmyra won a narrow, razor-thin 38-36 victory.
Among the Palmyra winners against Trenton included 132-pound wrestler Collin Arch, Stevens, Welty, 220-pound wrestler Luke Triplett, Battaglio, 106-pound wrestler Kaden Crane and 113-pound wrestler Audrin McElvain. Miller and 182-pound wrestler Jayden Sharrow lost their matches to Trenton.
The Panthers return to action on Tuesday, Jan. 5 when they compete in a triangular wtih Marceline and Mid-Buchanan at Marceline High School at 5:30 p.m.