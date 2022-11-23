PALMYRA, Mo. -- Palmyra enters the wrestling season with new leadership and triple the numbers it had last year.
First-year head coach Jeremiah Reed takes over for Josh Buatte and has recruited plenty of new wrestlers.
"I had a lot of conversations in the hallway asking kids to come out for wrestling," Reed said. "Wrestling is a sport that's for everyone. So I recruited from football, but I got more kids from just walking the hallways and talking to kids. The interest was there, so they came out and tried it."
Palmyra returns senior Collin Arch, a three-time state champion who is undefeated during his high school career.
Arch has won state titles at 120, 132 and 138 pounds; and will likely compete at the 150 pound weight class this season.
"I'm more focused on what he's going to do after this," Reed said. "I don't want to look past this year, but I think it's pretty certain that he'll finish this year undefeated and as a four-time state champion."
Sophomore Brayden Pillars was one of three Palmyra wrestlers to qualify for the state tournament last year.
"He was one win away from being a state placer last year," Reed said. "He put in a ton of time at Purler Wrestling Academy and the Palmyra offseason youth club practices as well. He's been lifting weights and really just being a savage."
Palmyra is looking for a big season from senior Jose Juarez in the boys heavyweight division.
"Jose Juarez did really well last year and he's gotten a lot stronger and faster," Reed said. "At the bigger weights, you can go from a zero to a hero in one year. So I believe he will be in the talk for state finals, but maybe also being a state placer."
Other promising wrestlers on the boys side include senior Jayden Sharrow and freshman Tyler Spicknall.
On the girls side, Palmyra returns sophomore Elly Lorenson, who made an appearance in the state tournament last year.
The Missouri State High School Activities Association (MSHSAA) has divided girls wrestling into two classes this season instead of one.
"Elly Lorenson was in the state bracket last year, and was one of three girls from a smaller school and the other three girls were from larger schools," Reed said. "Based off those facts and the fact she beat the state finalist last year, I assume she could win a state title pretty easily last year."
Junior Anna Ragar returns this season after a strong 2021-22 campaign.
Palmyra also has a pair of promising freshmen coming in this season -- Aira Hamilton and Janie Triplett.
"We also have a youth state champion coming up in Janie Triplett, who's brother (Luke) was a state placer for us two times," Reed said. "Aira Hamilton was also a youth state champion last year."
One of the biggest regular season duals scheduled for Palmyra this year is against Hannibal on Jan. 9, when the Panthers will host senior night.
"It's going to be called the 'Battle for Marion County' and I think it's going to be a great dual," Reed said. "(Hannibal) has four returning state placers and they have a few really great youth wrestlers coming up as well. We've got a fire card too and we want it to be a fun dual."
2022-23 Schedule
Dec. 1 -- at Francis Howell North
Dec. 8 -- Palmyra Quad
Dec. 10 -- at Liberty Wentzville Tournament
Dec. 13 -- at Blair Oaks
Dec. 16-17 -- Battle on the Katy Trail at Sedalia
Dec. 28 -- at Hallsville Holiday Tournament
Jan. 5 -- CCC Duals
Jan. 7 -- at Vianney Tournament
Jan. 9 -- Hannibal
Jan. 10 -- at Moberly
Jan. 13-14 -- at Quincy Invitational
Jan. 21 -- Gary Haag Invitational at Brookfield
Jan. 24 -- at Kirksville
Jan. 26 -- at Macon
Jan. 28 -- at QND Tournament
Feb. 17-18 -- District Tournament
Feb. 22-23 -- State Tournament
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.