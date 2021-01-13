MOBERLY, Mo. -- The Palmyra boys wrestling team split a wrestling triangular at Moberly High School on Tuesday night.
Palmyra defeated Boonville 39-24 in the first match. Winners for the Panthers included Audrin McElvain (106 pounds), Brayden Stevens (132 pounds), Collin Arch (138 pounds), Gideon Bogue (145 pounds), Hayes Miller (160 pounds), Jayden Sharrow (170 pounds) and Nolyn Richards (195 pounds).
Moberly defeated Palmyra 72-12 in the second match. Stevens and Arch were the sole winners for the Panthers in the loss to Moberly.
Palmyra will compete against Battle, Mexico and Warrenton in a quad meet at Warrenton High School in Thursday at 5 p.m.