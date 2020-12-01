PALMYRA, Mo. — The Palmyra wrestling team returns several state-qualifying wrestlers this winter in a season that will be much different than 2019-20.
There have already been some tournaments canceled prior to the season’s start for Palmyra, including the Quincy Notre Dame meet that was scheduled for Dec. 9.
Palmyra wrestling coach Josh Buatte said his wrestlers are looking forward to every chance they get to compete this season.
“This year is going to be a very different year,” Buatte said. “It will be a bit different in the room, as the wrestlers will be with the same partners for the season. But I also see the schedule being a flexible, ever-changing thing.”
One of the returners is sophomore Collin Arch, who won the 120-pound state championship last season as a freshman.
The Panthers also return senior Ross Arch, who finished second in the state in the 152-pound weight class last year. Weston King returns for his senior season after finishing second in the state in the 285-pound weight class.
“As far the three state finalists, I just expect them to continue to work hard to get back to the state tournament again and just compete,” Buatte said. “These three are extremely hard-working young men and it shows.”
Other returners include sophomore Hayes Miller in the 145-pound weight class, junior Nolyn Richards in the 182-pound weight class and junior Luke Triplett in the 195-pound weight class.
Buatte said there are several wrestlers looked upon as leaders for the team.
“Obviously, a lot of kids will look to those state finalists for direction, bu there are others that are also leaders in the room,” Buatte said. “Like Kaden Crane, among others.”
The Palmyra coaching staff has set a goal to get as many wrestlers to the state tournament as possible.
Buatte said every wrestler who works hard makes an impact on the team.
“Whether that means in meets or state or to push those kids to the next level,” Buatte said. “They also push themselves to be the next state champion for Palmyra. The future of the team will be fun if they continue to work as hard as they have the past few years.”
Many of Palmyra’s wrestlers are just now getting to practice with the Panthers football team making it to the Class 2 State Semifinals this year.
“I think the wrestlers coming off the football season will be fine,” Buatte said. “Obviously, the ones that have less experience will have some catching up to do, but the experienced ones will just need some time to knock off the rust.”
Palmyra will quickly get thrown into the action, with the Panthers first meet scheduled for Monday at 5 p.m. Palmyra will host Camp Point Central, Macon and Missouri Military Academy.
With the Quincy Notre Dame meet being canceled, Palmyra’s first road meet will be on Monday, Dec. 14 at Fatima. The Panthers also will take on Blair Oaks and Knob Noster in the Dec. 14 quad at Fatima.
Buatte is having his team competing for spots in practices leading up to Monday’s home meet.
“There is always competition for weight classes,” Buatte said. “I think that’s what makes the team good. I hope to fill the lineup this year, if not it will be very close.”