INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Six Palmyra wrestlers look to make their mark during Wednesday’s Class 1 boys wrestling state tournament at Cable Dahmer Arena in Independence.
Palmyra head coach Josh Buatte hopes his team can keep its momentum and intensity from sectionals with the longer wait for the state tournament this year.
“They are excited to get back and see what they can do,” Buatte said. “It’s an odd year and it’s a one-day tournament. So, it’s a little different but I think they are ready to compete and are chomping at the bit to get there.”
Leading the pack is Palmyra sophomore Collin Arch, who was the Class 1 120-pound state champion last season.
This season, Arch is competing in the 132-pound weight class and is coming off a first-place finish at the sectional meet on Feb. 27.
“Collin just goes out there and competes and does what he does,” Buatte said. “He will go out there and wrestle to the best of his ability. That’s what he does every time he is out on the mat.”
Panthers senior 106-pound wrestler Kaden Crane is competing in his third career state tournament after falling short of qualifying last season.
“He’s sitting in a pretty good position this year to make a name for himself and go out with a bang,” Buatte said.
Palmyra junior 126-pound wrestler Brayden Stevens returns to the state tournament for the third straight season.
Buatte said Stevens has competed extremely well in recent matches.
“He’s someone that we look forward to (watch) wrestling,” Buatte said. “He can come out there and compete with the best of them, if he wants to do that. If he’s firing on all cylinders like he has been lately ... it’s going to be hard to stop him.”
Panthers junior 195-pound wrestler Nolyn Richards is making his second straight appearance in the state tournament.
Buatte said after making the state tournament last season, Richards was eager to return this season.
“He’s practicing way better this year than he has in the past,” Buatte said. “Much more confident stepping in on the mat. Then, he’s just coming out there and beating kids who didn’t expect him to compete as good as he has.”
Panthers junior 220-pound wrestler Luke Triplett is also making his second straight state tournament appearance.
Buatte said Triplett has kept his intensity level high during this season.
“He’s looking forward to getting there and making another statement at state,” Buatte said. “He’s going to have to come through and wrestle some really tough kids in the first couple of rounds.”
Buatte added that Triplett may use losing the sectional first-place match may motivate him at the state tournament.
“He’s just going to go out there and wrestle the match that’s out in front of him,” Buatte said. “He’s a kid that’s come through this year and he’s wrestling at another level than in year’s past.”
Palmyra sophomore 160-pound wrestler Hayes Miller had the toughest road to the state tournament. Miller lost his sectional quarterfinal match and had to win his next two matches to qualify for state.
Miller is appearing at the state tournament for the second consecutive season.
“There’s never a dull moment when you watch Hayes wrestle,” Buatte said. “Win or lose, he’s going to gut it out with whoever he’s out there with. He doesn’t really care who he’s out on the mat with, he’s going to go out there and compete with the best of them.”