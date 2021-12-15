WARDSVILLE, Mo. -- Palmyra won two out of three matches in Tuesday night's quad boys wrestling meet at Blair Oaks High School.
The Panthers defeated Knob Noster 41-30 and Fatima 48-28 in its first two matches. Palmyra then fell to Blair Oaks 51-30 in the final match.
Collin Arch (145), Luke Triplett (285), Jose Juarez (220) and Brayden Pillars (138) all went 3-0 in their matches.
Palmyra will compete in the Missouri Valley College Tournament in Marshall on Friday and Saturday.
