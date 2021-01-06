MARCELINE, Mo. — Palmyra competed in its first wrestling meet of the year on Tuesday in the Marceline triangular, with both the Panthers boys and girls team competing.
The Palmyra girls team fell to Marceline 24-6. The lone winner for the Palmyra girls team was 122-pound wrestler Dyoni Mundy, who defeated Marceline’s Payton Weese by fall.
The Palmyra boys team then defeated Marceline 45-24. Among the wins included Palmyra 132-pound wrestler Brayden Stevens defeating Marceline’s Brayden Brown by fall, Palmyra 138-pound wrestler Collin Arch defeating Marceline’s Ryder Gooch by decision and Palmyra 220-pound wrestler Luke Triplett defeating Marceline’s Nathan Culp by decision.
Palmyra had five wrestlers win by forfeit in the Marceline match. Those wrestlers included Kaden Crane (106 pounds), Audrin McElvain (113 pounds), Grayson Stevens (145 pounds), Nolyn Richards (195 pounds) and Xzavier Battaglio (285 pounds).
The Mid-Buchanan girls wrestling team defeated Palmyra 24-6. Mundy was again the sole winner for the Palmyra girls team, defeating Mid-Buchanan’s Addison McGarry by fall.
Among the winners for the Palmyra boys team against Mid-Buchanan included Crane defeating Mid-Buchanan’s Ryder Coons by decision, Brayden Stevens defeating Mid-Buchanan’s Clayton Rotterman by fall, Palmyra’s Collin Arch defeating Mid-Buchanan’s Derek Sprague by fall and Triplett defeating Mid-Buchanan’s Owen Stockbauer by fall.
Up next for the Palmyra boys wrestling team is a Thursday quad match at Centralia that also features Brookfield and Macon, which begins at 5:30 p.m. The Palmyra girls wrestling team competes next on Saturday in the St. Clair tournament, which begins at 10:30 p.m.