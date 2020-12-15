WESTPHALIA, Mo. -- The Palmyra wrestling team competed in the Fatima quad meet with Blair Oaks and Knob Noster on Monday.
Knob Noster defeated Palmyra 24-6 in the first match, with Fatima defeating Palmyra 48-24 in the second match. In the third match, Knob Noster defeated Palmyra by a 24-6 margin.
Panthers 106-pound wrestler Audrin Nichols lost to Blair Oaks' Whit Nichols in a 5-2 decision, lost to Fatima's Cody Strope by fall and lost to Knob Noster's Levi Wilhelm by fall.
Palmyra 113-pound wrestler Kaden Crane defeated Blair Oaks' Adian Bollinger in a 13-4 decision, and earned forfeit wins over Fatima and Knob Noster.
Palmyra 138-pound wrestler Brayden Stevens won a forfeit win. Stevens lost to Fatima's Alex Even by fall.
Panthers 152-pound wrestler Noah Welty lost by fall to Blair Oaks' Nick Welch, and earned a forfeit win against Fatima.
Palmyra 182-pound wrestler Eric Fender lost by fall to Blair Oaks' Camden Meeks.
Panthers 220-pound wrestler Jose Juarez won a forfeit win against Blair Oaks. Juarez also lost to Fatima's Jason Woodruff by fall.
Palmyra 285-pound wrestler Zzavier Battaglio won two forfeit wins over Blair Oaks and Fatima.
The Panthers wrestle next this Saturday at the Timberland triangular match that also includes Christian Brothers. The meet begins at 10 a.m.