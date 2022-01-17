PALMYRA, Mo. -- No. 4 seed Palmyra defeated No. 5 seed Canton 76-53 in the opening round of the Tony Lenzini boys basketball tournament on Monday.
Palmyra held a four-point lead at halftime, but it was a different game in the second half as the Panthers outscored the Tigers by a 43-24 margin.
Panthers senior Mason Roberts scored a team-high 19 points. Sophomore Bear Bock put up 16 points, while senior Laydin Lochman added 15 points.
Tigers senior Dalton Berhorst scored a team-high 16 points, while junior Kyle Frazier added 13 points.
Palmyra (8-7) will play Monroe City (11-3) in the tournament semifinals on Wednesday at 6 p.m.
Canton (4-8) will play Mark Twain (4-10) in the consolation semifinals on Wednesday at 9 p.m.
