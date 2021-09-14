MEXICO, Mo. -- The Palmyra girls tennis team won their third straight road match on Tuesday, defeating Mexico 7-2.
Palmyra won five out of six singles matches, with only No. 1 Katy Rindom falling to Mexico's Shelby Kennemore. Maura Gottman, Molly Gottman, Jaynee Durst, Abbey Mann and Jeorgia O'Brien all won their singles matches.
The Lady Panthers won two out of three doubles matches. The duos of Rindom and Maura Gottman and Molly Gottman and Durst each won their doubles matches, while Mann and O'Brien lost their doubles match.
Palmyra (4-2) will host Quincy High on Thursday at 4 p.m. in its next match.