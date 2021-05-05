SHELBINA, Mo. — The Palmyra boys golf team won the South Shelby Golf Invitational on Wednesday morning at Shelbina Lakeside Golf Course.
Palmyra finished with a team score of 331 and Brady Shively was the meet medalist with a score of 78. Other scores for Palmyra included Laydin Lochman at 83, Jacob Webster at 85, Elijah Edwards at 85 and Patrick Bailey at 87.
South Shelby was second at 334, Milan was third at 359, Highland was fourth at 366, Macon was fifth at 386 and Monroe City was sixth at 426.
Kyle Hays had the low score for Monroe City at 95. Other scores for Monroe City included Reece Buhlig at 107, A.J. Shoemaker at 108, Ryan Hays at 116 and Ely Parr at 120.
Canton also competed in the meet, but did not qualify since they only had two golfers. Trevor Biggerstaff had the low score for Canton at 80, tying for third-best at the meet.
Palmyra and Monroe City are back in action on Thursday, with Monroe City hosting a meet at Mosswood Meadows Golf Course at 4 p.m.