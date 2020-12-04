Palmyra wins season opener over Canton

CANTON, Mo. — Boosted by a strong first quarter, the Palmyra boys basketball team won its season opener over Canton 59-39 at Canton High School Friday night.
Palmyra head coach Ryan Wood said it felt good to get a win in the season opener since many players on the team have only had three days of practices.
“A lot of them just got done with football last Saturday,” Wood said. “They got a lot of question marks. To come out here and to get a win on the road against a quality team is a good start to the season.”
Any rust the Panthers (1-0) had was not apparent in the first quarter, as they took a 21-4 lead over the Tigers (2-1).
Wood had talked to his team about starting strong in the shootaround and in the pregame today.
“I was proud of the kids,” Wood said. “They showed up with energy and we were fortunate enough to hit some early shots to kind of give us that cushion early.”
Canton improved its play in the second quarter, outscoring Palmyra 16-10 and narrowed the Panthers lead to 11 by halftime.
Wood said Canton was able to get a couple of runs on the Panthers, but they were able to do what was needed to secure the win.
“They had two quality wins against Clark County and Elsberry last week,” Wood said. “They are a pretty solid team and they are going to sneak up on some teams because they got some length. They got a couple of guys who can shoot the ball.”
Palmyra was able to put away the Tigers with a strong third quarter, outscoring Canton by a 16-7 margin.
Panthers senior Abe Haerr scored a team-high 17 points. Senior Zane Meyers added 12 points, while junior Laydin Lochman added 11 points.
Wood said it is Palmyra’s goal to spread out the scoring.
“Basketball is more fun if you share the ball,” Wood said. “Zane can do a lot of great things with the basketball, but at the same time we have some other guys who can score. We still have Aaron Stamper, who was our third-leading scorer from last year in quarantine.”
Canton senior Sam Arnold led his team with 18 points.
Up next for Palmyra is the Monroe City Tournament next week. No. 2 seed Palmyra will play No. 7 seed Mark Twain on Tuesday at 5 p.m. in the Dan Mudd Gym at Monroe City High School.
Wood is going to fine-tune some aspects of Palmyra’s offense during practice leading up to Tuesday’s game.
“It’s just going to take a little time,” Wood said. “We are probably not going to hit full stride to at least after Christmas. That’s a good thing (because) we don’t want to peak too early.”