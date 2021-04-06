MONROE CITY, Mo. -- Palmyra came away with a win over Highland and host Monroe City at Tuesday's golf triangular meet at Mosswood Meadows Golf Course.
Palmyra finished first with a team score of 163. Jacob Webster was the meet's medalist with a score of 37. Brady Shivley was at 40, Laydin Lochmann was at 41, Elijah Edwards was at 45 and Aaron Ritchey was at 49.
Highland finished second with a team score of 199 and Kyle Benson had the low score with 44.
Monroe City finished third with a team score of 201. Kyle Hays had the low score of 46. He was followed by Logan Buhlig at 49, AJ Shoemaker at 53, Reece Buhlig at 53 and Landon Schinn at 54.