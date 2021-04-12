PALMYRA, Mo. — The Palmyra boys junior varsity team won its home JV tournament on Monday morning at Jackson Park Golf Course.
Palmyra’s A team won the meet with a low score of 372. They were followed by South Shelby in second, Centralia A in third, Highland in fourth, Palmyra B in fifth, Mexico in sixth, Van-Far in seventh, Clark County in eighth, Centralia B in ninth, Monroe City in tenth and Scotland County in eleventh.
South Shelby’s Dax Durbin was the meet medalist with a score of 80.
Palmyra’s Austin Ritchey had the team low score of 82. He was followed by Patrick Bailey at 94, Augustus Mayer at 97 Dreighton Sprinkile at 99 and Brett Tuter at 102.
Monroe City’s Eli Parr had the team low score of 110. He was followed by Ryan Hays at 113, Aiden Oswald at 128, Gage Wilson at 130 and Bo Lucas at 133.