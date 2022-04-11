PALMYRA, Mo. -- The Palmyra junior varsity team won the Palmyra JV Invitational against eight other teams on Monday at Jackson Park Golf Course.
Palmyra had a team score of 367, while second-place Centralia finished at 382.
Cooper Anderson led the way for Palmyra golfers with a score of 90. Preston Fuget and Jeremiah Edwards scored a 91.
Both the Palmyra varsity and JV teams will be back in action on Tuesday at Jackson Park Golf Course at 4 p.m., hosting a triangular against Clark County and South Shelby.
