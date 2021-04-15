MONROE CITY, Mo. -- The Palmyra junior varsity boys golf team won the Monroe City JV Invitational at Mosswood Meadows Golf Course on Thursday.
South Shelby's Dax Durbin was the meet medalist with a score of 85, with his teammate Elijah Kline right behind him at 86. Those were the only two golfers for South Shelby, so they did not qualify for a team score.
Palmyra won the meet with a team score of 392. Dreighton Sprinkle was Palmyra's low scorer at 92.
Monroe City finished fifth overall with Ryan Hays having the low score with 115.