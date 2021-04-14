PALMYRA, Mo. — Palmyra won its home boys golf tournament on Wednesday morning at Jackson Park Golf Course.
Palmyra’s A team had the low score of 318. South Shelby was second, Mexico was third, Palmyra’s B team was fourth, Highland was fifth, Monroe City was sixth, Clark County was seventh and Louisiana was eighth.
Jacob Webster was the meet’s medalist with a score of 76. Other Palmyra A team scores were Brady Shively at 77, Laydin Lochman at 82, Elijah Edwards at 83 and Aaron Ritchey at 91.
Patrick Bailey had a score of 87, which was the best on the Palmyra B team. Monroe City’s Logan Buhlig had a team-low score of 88.
Palmyra will compete in the Hannibal tournament at Norwoods Golf Course on Friday at 9 a.m.