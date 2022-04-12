PALMYRA, Mo. — Palmyra came away with a win in the boys golf triangular meet at Jackson Park Golf Course on Tuesday.
The Panthers had the low score of 167. South Shelby was right behind in second at 168 and Clark County was third at 202.
Laydin Lochman had Palmyra’s low score at 39 and Aaron Ritchey was second at 41.
Palmyra is back in action on Wednesday, hosting an invitational that begins at 9 a.m. Among the schools competing in the tournament include Clark County, Highland, Mexico, Monroe City, Montgomery County, South Shelby and Van-Far.
