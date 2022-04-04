LEWISTOWN, Mo. -- Palmyra won its road golf triangular meet with Scotland County and Highland on Monday.
Palmyra scored a 198, Highland scored a 205 and Scotland County scored a 225.
Palmyra's Laydin Lochmann was the meet medalist with a score of 45.
Palmyra will host Highland and Monroe City in its next match on Tuesday at 4 p.m.
