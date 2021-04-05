HIGHLAND, Mo. -- The Palmyra boys golf team defeated Highland and Scotland County in a triangular meet at Three Pines Golf Course on Monday.
Palmyra had a team score of 179. Highland was second at 199 and Scotland County was third at 228.
Palmyra's Jacob Webster and Elijah Edwards were the medalists of the meet, with both players having the low score of 43. Brady Shively was at 46, Laydin Lochman was at 47 and Aaron Ritchey was at 55.
Peyton Miller had the low score for Highland at 46. Kabe Hamlin had the low score for Scotland County at 53.
Palmyra is back in action on Tuesday for another triangular meet. Palmyra will play Highland and Monroe City at Mosswood Golf Course at 4 p.m.