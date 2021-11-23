ELSBERRY, Mo. -- The Palmyra Lady Panthers defeated Elsberry 50-17 to win the season opener on Tuesday.
Palmyra freshman Clare Williams drained five three-pointers to pace the team in scoring with 18 points. Sophomore Candra King scored 16 points, while senior Jansen Juette scored 10 points.
Palmyra (1-0) will host Mark Twain (1-0) in its next game on Tuesday, Nov. 30 at 6 p.m.
