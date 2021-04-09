Palmyra wins five girls events at home meet

PALMYRA, Mo. — The Palmyra girls track and field team won five events in its home meet on Friday, competing against seven other area schools.
Palmrya won three out of four relays, coming away with wins in the 4X200-meter relay, 4X400-meter relay and 4X800-meter relay. Palmyra’s 4X100-meter relay team finished second to Hannibal, denying the Panthers a clean sweep.
“Overall, we ran really well today and that was awesome,” said Palmyra head coach Nick Koetters. “We had multiple kids who PR’ed or ran a good split. It was beautiful weather and I think being on their home track motivated them a little bit more to run fast and do well today.”
Palmyra also came away with a couple of wins in the field events with Candra King winning the shot put and Abbey Redd winning the pole vault.
Among the top field event performers for Palmyra includedDrew Billups placing third in discus, Jaynee Durst placing third in javelin, Alaina Loman placing third in the pole vault and Taytum White placing third in the long jump.
“Candra King almost broke the school record and missed it by about two feet, so that was awesome to see in the shot put,” Koetters said. “Drew Billups PR’ed in teh shot put and Candra was close, so that’s awesome. Abbey Redd broke her own school record again the pole vault.”
Marion County junior Delaney Straus had another big day for the Mustangs, winning four different events.
Straus edged out Hannibal’s Jocelyn Dorsey to win the 1,600-meter race and also won the 3,200-meter race. She edged out Palmyra’s Mallory Sublette to win the triple jump and won the 400-meter dash.
“I was a little unhappy with my triple jump because that kind of comes and goes with my meet,” Straus said. “My mile was pretty consistent with what I’ve been running. I’m hoping to get that time going into the postseason and as for my 400, that has improved a little bit over the past couple of meets, so I’m pretty happy with that.”
Besides winning the 4X100-meter relay, Hannibal also placed second in the 4X200-meter relay and third in the 4X400-meter relay.
“Our girls, they are just getting faster and faster,” said Hannibal head coach Jeff Gschwender. “When those handoffs hit a little bit better, then they are going to be fine. I thought our relays went great.”
Hannibal had three individual wins, giving them a total of four wins at the Palmyra meet.
Cami Bross edged out Marion County’s Tristen Holt and her teammate, Jade Thomas, to win the high jump. Nora Hark and Kameil Crane finished one-two in the javelin, and Sydney Hart came away with the win in the long jump.
“They came out and performed better than they had the last few meets and they are getting a lot more excited,” Gschwender said. “We are starting to find the right spots for everybody and they are kind of locking in their events. They are just getting better and better.”
Monroe City was missing half of its team due to a Friday night play several student-athletes were participating in.
Monroe City came away with one win, with Emmalee Williams winning the 800-meter dash.
Other notable performances for Monroe City included Alivia Chinn placing third in the 200-meter dash, Carly Youngblood placing second in the pole vault Lexie Birt placing second in the 300-meter hurdles.
Monroe City head coach Laura Mulvaney said this meet gave her student-athletes a chance to try different events to help fill in for those missing.
“For the most part, they did pretty well,” Mulvaney said. “They stepped up in different role and we had all of my discus throwers PR. I had (Youngblood), who hadn’t got a whole lot of jump in because of injury, go to PR today.”
Bowling Green’s Kelley Lewis came away with wins in the 100-meter dash, 200-meter dash and 100-meter hurdles. South Shelby’s Kamryn Mitchell won the 300-meter hurdles.