Palmyra wins first-ever boys golf state title

SEDALIA, Mo. -- After a couple of near-misses, Palmyra has won the boys golf state championship for the first time in school history.
Palmyra won the Class 2 tournament after finishing with a combined team score of 692, with the Panthers scoring 352 in Monday's first round and 340 in Tuesday's second round at Silo Ridge Golf Course in Sedalia.
"It feels absolutely amazing," said Palmyra head coach Chris Parsons. "To see my three seniors who didn't get to play last year ... come back this year and be able to hold that state trophy, it was awesome."
Palmyra senior Jacob Webster finished fourth overall with a combined score of 153. He scored 80 in the first round and 73 in the second round.
Webster set a career record of being 1-over in Tuesday's second round.
"I spent a lot of time with him today," Parsons said. "You could just tell he was relaxed on the course and tell he was in that moment. He knew this was the final round of his (high school) career and what a round to finish on."
Joining Webster in the top-10 was Palmyra junior Laydin Lochman, who placed ninth overall. He had a combined score of 166 after scoring 81 in the first round and 85 in the second round.
Parsons said Lochman has improved as the season went on and expects a special season from him in his senior year.
"(Lochman) has kind of been that No. 3 or 4 golfer until the last couple of weeks," Parsons said. "He actually borrowed my putter a couple of weeks ago and got off to a hot start. That thing has just rolled and he's been a chipping and putting fool these last couple of weeks.
Palmyra senior Brady Shively placed 28th overall after finishing eight strokes better in the second round. He had a combined score of 182 after scoring 95 in Monday's first round and 87 in Tuesday's second round.
"He had a rough day yesterday and spent a lot of evening being frustrated," Parsons said. "He knew he could play better, so it's good to see him come back and shoot better to go out on a high note."
Rounding out Palmyra's team was senior Elijah Edwards, who finished 46th overall with a combined score of 191. Edwards scored 96 in the first round and 95 in the second round.
Parsons said Edwards set a personal goal of getting in the top-50 but was more excited about the team's state championship.
"That kind of sums up Elijah," Parsons said. "It's about the team. It's about reaching those goals that they had when they were freshmen and wanted to get done before they graduated."
Monroe City senior Logan Buhlig finished tied for 10th overall with a combined score of 153. He scored 80 in the first round and 87 in the second round.
Monroe City junior Kyle Hays placed 71st overall with a combined score of 211. He scored 100 in Monday's first round and 111 in Tuesday's second round.
Rounding out the top-five finishers at the Class 2 state tournament were Bowling Green's Brayden Buffington in first at 147, Maplewood-Richmond Heights' Kal Sebastian Kolar in second at 150, Hallsville's Logan Cox in third at 152, Webster in fourth and Hermann's Trigg Lindahl in fifth at 156.