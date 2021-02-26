EWING, Mo. — For the first time in seven years, the Palmyra boys basketball team are district champions.
It wasn’t easy though. Palmyra had to gut through a 38-37 victory over Highland in the Class 3 District 6 title game Friday night to achieve what no Panther team has done since the 2013-14 season.
“It hasn’t sunk in yet,” said Palmyra head coach Ryan Wood. “Just really happy for the kids. Our seniors especially (since) they haven’t been in this position for basketball (like) they have in football and baseball.”
It was a grind-it-out defensive game with points being at a premium as both teams struggled to score.
“We executed our game plan to a T, I would say,” said Highland head coach Brock Butler. “We did that very well. A couple of kids (on Palmyra) hit some timely shots on us, though. That just killed us.”
Palmyra took a 18-14 lead to halftime. When the second half began, Palmyra freshman Bear Bock elevated his game.
Bock would score 10 of his 15 points in the second half. Not only did Bock lead the Panthers in scoring, he also pulled down a team-high 10 rebounds.
“I’ve asked a lot out of that kid this year,” Wood said. “He’s a freshman. I’ve put the ball in his hands as a point guard and had him learn all of the offenses, where everybody goes, not just his spot. He’s stepped up to the challenge.”
Palmyra also had a boost from the bench, with junior Alex Loman scoring 10 points and draining two three-pointers.
Palmyra held the lead for most of the game, starting from early in the first quarter. The Panthers were never able to put much distance between the Cougars, with Palmyra’s eight-point lead at the end of the third quarter being their biggest lead of the game.
Highland started gaining momentum as the fourth quarter went on and narrowed Palmyra’s lead to just three points with 4:44 to play. Soon after, Palmyra senior forward Abe Haerr fouled out.
After Cougars junior Cameron Bringer hit two successive free throws, Palmyra was clinging to a 36-35 lead with two minutes remaining.
Bock answered with a bucket to increase Palmyra’s lead to three points. However, Palmyra fouled Highland junior guard Alex Meyer from behind the arc with just seconds remaining.
After hitting both of his first two free throws, the crowd went silent as Meyer attempted to tie the game with his final free throw attempt. Meyer missed the third free throw, which sealed the deal for Palmyra.
“It was just one of those games that every possession mattered,” Wood said. “It came down to one point and it come down to a free throw. I’ve won a few districts in my lifetime, but they are never easy.”
Butler echoed Wood’s sentiments and said he knew this was a game that neither team would run away with.
“In a game like this, whoever makes the most shots is going to come out the winner and there was times we had some rattle in and out,” Butler said. “We made some free throws down there in the clutch and got a couple of steals.”
Bringer finished as Highland’s top scorer with 15 points and he also pulled down six rebounds.
Highland junior forward Drew Mallett scored 11 points and led the Cougars with 10 rebounds.
“Those are two kids that are going to show up in a big game like this and get after it,” Butler said. “Drew Mallett is kind of our go-to player in the clutch moments, so to speak. He’s very effective from 10 and 15 foot out. Cameron Bringer battled his tail off. He comes to work everyday and ready to get after it.”
Palmyra (14-8) will play Christian O’Fallon (19-5) in the Class 3 state tournament sectional game on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
“They are a good team and they are really athletic,” Wood said. “It’s a private school out of St. Louis and they have been ranked in the top-five in Class 3 all year. We are going to have our hands full.”