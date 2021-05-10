HANNIBAL — The Palmyra boys golf team won the Class 2 District 2 tournament at Norwoods Golf Course on Monday.
Palmyra had a combined team score of 354, edging out Linn for first place.
Laydin Lochman had the low score for Palmyra at 81. Rounding out Palmyra’s team were Jacob Webster at 83, Brady Shively at 92 and Elijah Edwards at 98.
Monroe City finished eighth overall at the tournament with a team score of 438.
Monroe City had two individual golfers qualify for state, with Kyle Hays scoring a 94 and Logan Buhlig scoring a 98.
The state meet will be held at Silo Ridge Golf Course in Bolivar on May 17-18.