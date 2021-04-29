HANNIBAL – The Palmyra golf team are Clarence Cannon Conference champions after winning Thursday's tournament at Norwoods Golf Course.
Palmyra won with a team score of 348, edging out second-place South Shelby, who had a team score of 369.
Centralia finished third at 372, Highland finished fourth at 411, Macon finished fifth at 519, Clark County finished sixth at 440, Monroe City finished seventh at 443 and Brookfield finished eighth at 466.
Palmyra's Jacob Webster was the meet medalist with a score of 84. Other scores for Palmyra included Brady Shively at 85, Elijah Edwards at 89, Laydin Lochman at 90 and Patrick Bailey at 99.
Monroe City's Logan Buhlig led his team with a low score of 88. Other scores for Monroe City included Kyle Hays at 112, AJ Shumaker at 120, Reece Buhlig at 123 and Landon Shinn at 130.
Palmyra will play next at the South Shelby Invitational on Wednesday at 9 a.m.