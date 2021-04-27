HANNIBAL -- The Palmyra boys golf team won its quad meet on Tuesday at Norwoods Golf Course.
Palmyra by a comfortable margin with a team score of 346. Monroe City was second at 447, Clark County was third at 459 and Highland was fourth at 493.
Jacob Webster was the meet medalist with a score of 84. Other Palmyra golfers included Brady Shively at 86, Laydin Lochman at 87 and Elijah Edwards at 89.
Logan Buhlig had the low score for Monroe City at 94.
Palmyra will play next on Thursday in a quad at Canton.