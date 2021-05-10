Palmyra wins both Saturday tournament games

PALMYRA, Mo. -- After dropping Friday's game to Kirksville, the Palmyra baseball team won both of its games on Saturday.
Panthers starting pitcher Bennett Stice threw a complete game shutout against Hannibal, with the Panthers defeating the Pirates 1-0. Stice had 10 strikeouts and only gave up two hits.
Zane Meyers had three hits against Hannibal. Nolyn Richards drove in Adam Goodwin in the second inning to score the game's only run.
Palmyra defeated Marceline 15-5 in the second game. Meyers got the win after pitching 3.2 innings and was relieved by Landyn Smith.
The Panthers had 14 hits in the second game against Marceline. Richards went 3-for-4 with a double and three RBIs.
Hannibal defeated Highland 15-0 in the Pirates second game of the tournament on Saturday.
Both Hannibal and Palmyra finished the Palmyra tournament 2-1.
Hannibal (15-7) will play at Highland (0-17) on Tuesday to close out the regular season. Palmyra (14-9) will host the winner of Highland and Mark Twain (2-14) in the Class 3 District 7 tournament on Monday, May 17.